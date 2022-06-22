Sol Systems Obtains Indiana Solar Project from Orion-Eolian Joint Venture

Sol Systems LLC has acquired a 91 MW DC solar development project in Spencer County, Ind., from Orion Renewable Power Resources LLC, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and Eolian L.P. The project, known as Grandview, is part of Sol Systems’ Impact + Infrastructure growth strategy.

“This acquisition builds on Sol Systems’ significant footprint in the Midwest,” says Yuri Horwitz, CEO of Sol Systems. “We are eager to kick off the construction phase of this project, which will bring new clean energy and opportunities to the local community and region.”

Sol Systems will develop, own and operate the project. Once complete, the project will produce enough solar energy, annually, to power over 13,000 homes and offset the equivalent of over 23,000 passenger vehicles’ emissions.

“We are very appreciative of the support we received in Spencer County from the Lincoln land Economic Development Corp., the county council, the county planning commission and the county commissioners,” states Justin Wolf, director of development at Orion Renewable Energy Group. “Their openness to our project, along with the county’s business-friendly climate, demonstrates its commitment to growth by recruiting new industries, including solar energy.”

“The Grandview project will improve regional electric grid resiliency and reliability by adding pollution-free resources during peak hours that are coincident with high consumer demand on the hottest and sunniest days when the system is increasingly at risk,” adds Aaron Zubaty, CEO of Eolian. “We commend Sol Systems for their support of this important project to enhance the economy of southern Indiana.”