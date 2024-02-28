Sol Systems, Onyx Agree on Sales Terms for 24 MW Distributed Generation Portfolio

Onyx Renewable Partners and Sol Systems have reached an agreement for the purchase and sale of a 24 MW solar and storage portfolio spread across five states.

Sol originated and developed the portfolio’s eight distributed generation (DG) solar and storage projects located in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York. Post-acquisition, Onyx will finance, build, own and operate them.

“Sol Systems is dedicated to advancing clean energy for our corporate partners and ensuring lasting benefits for the communities we work in,” says Sol Systems’ Andrew Grin.

“Our partnership with Onyx highlights our ongoing commitment to deploying clean energy projects with a focus on community engagement and excellence in solar and storage development. Sol values the longstanding relationships we have built with our customers, and we’re excited to continue playing a pivotal role in supporting the broader transition to sustainable energy as these projects move into construction and operations. Sol has built more than 250 MW of DG solar and storage projects and is proud to work with the Onyx team to continue deploying more renewable energy for our valued customers.”

The portfolio is expected to be completed by early next year.