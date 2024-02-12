SolAmerica Energy Acquired 205 MW of First Solar’s American Solar Modules

SolAmerica Energy has entered into an agreement to procure 205 MW of Series 6 Plus and Series 7 thin film solar modules from First Solar.

Atlanta-based SolAmerica intends to deploy these modules across a portfolio of community, commercial and industrial projects, as well as municipal utilities and electric cooperatives.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our commercial relationship with First Solar and in turn, our commitment to US-developed and responsibly produced solar technology,” says Tully Blalock, SolAmerica Energy CEO. “These modules will be deployed in projects across the country, including the Midwest, where the majority of the modules in the agreement are manufactured. SolAmerica is all-in on buying American solar and this agreement is the centerpiece of that commitment.”

First Solar’s thin film PV modules have the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available module today, says the company.

The modules are scheduled to be delivered this year and next.