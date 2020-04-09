SOLAR 20/20: Renewable Energy Vision Conference Goes Virtual

The American Solar Energy Society’s (ASES) 49th Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 20/20: Renewable Energy Vision, will now take place 100% online in their first virtual conference.

The ASES SOLAR 20/20 National Organizing Committee (NOC) has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely. The NOC has decided to convert the live event in Washington, D.C., to a virtual platform in order to ensure the safety and health of attendees, speakers and sponsors.

The NOC is using an interactive platform where important discussions, networking and community building can take place from computer, tablet or smartphone.

“The clean energy community has faced a multitude of challenges and COVID-19 is yet another. Our ASES SOLAR 20/20 virtual meeting in June will empower all of us to broaden the participation by orders-of-magnitude to drive the goal of 100% renewable energy,” says Scott Sklar, conference chair of SOLAR 20/20.

“We’ll embrace new technology to leverage the entire portfolio of renewable energy, high-value energy efficiency and storage to rebuild the U.S. economy, lower regulated and greenhouse gas emissions and create a more sustainable world,” he adds.

A key aspect of achieving 100% renewable energy is gaining public support for actions and policies that will rapidly advance the energy transformation. The Citizens Action session will feature policymaker interaction, stress the importance of public support, how to gain it and how to promote necessary policies. During the Stronger Together Town Hall, participants will be able to engage with representatives from many organizations involved in advocacy and policymaking.

SOLAR 20/20 features many technical sessions covering buildings, systems, PV, solar thermal and storage. The conference will have tracks in education, policy, finance and special sessions for Women in Solar Energy (WISE).

The conference has been consolidated to two days: June 24 and 25. In addition, the Beyond Net-Zero Design Workshop and NABCEP courses will take place on GoToWebinar June 26. The Early Bird discount rate is extended to May 29, 2020. The new Early Bird rate to the conference is $274, and increases to $299 after May 29. ASES members receive discounts between 15-70% on conference passes.

To register for ASES’ 49th Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 20/20: Renewable Energy Vision, click here.