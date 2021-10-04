Solar Alliance, Boyd CAT Contract for Kentucky Solar Project

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has signed a contract for a 115 kW solar project for Todd County Pallets in Kentucky. The project is the first project signed since Solar Alliance and Boyd CAT entered into a joint development agreement.

“This project for Todd County Pallets is representative of the quality of projects we are pursuing with Boyd CAT and further solidifies our position as a leader in Kentucky solar,” says CEO Myke Clark. “Since we signed the joint development agreement with Boyd CAT, our respective teams have been building a strong sales pipeline and this project is the first of many we anticipate signing in the coming months.”

“Todd County Pallets is pleased to be making the transition to solar energy to offset a portion of our energy demand,” states Danny Beachy of Todd County Pallets. “The team of Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance provides a low cost, turnkey solar solution that will help reduce our operating costs and increase our profits.”

“Solar energy is a long-term strategic focus of Boyd CAT”, adds Clint Hutchcraft, VP of power systems at Boyd CAT. “Our goal is to meet our customers’ renewable energy needs with an affordable, trusted solar solution. This project for Todd County Pallets is the first of many solar systems we hope to build with the Solar Alliance team.”

Boyd CAT is the authorized dealer of Cat solar equipment for businesses and contractors across Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio. To date, Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance have partnered on several projects, including the recently completed 1 MW solar project for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company.

