Solar Alliance Commences Construction in Kentucky for LG&E, KU Utility Solar Project

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has commenced construction on a 500 kW solar project in Kentucky for Louisville Gas and Electric Co. (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Co. (KU), regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers.

The project represents section five of LG&E and KU’s Solar Share Program, a cost-effective option available to the utilities’ residential, business and industrial customers who want to support solar energy for as little as 20 cents per day.

“Our portfolio of tools and programs, like Solar Share, make it possible for customers to support renewable energy sources right here in Kentucky and the region,” said Eileen Saunders, vice president of customer services for LG&E and KU. “We’re providing information in near-real time, simplifying the processes and partnering with customers who are interested in finding cost-effective solutions to achieve their sustainability goals.”

The contract includes an option for LG&E and KU to select Solar Alliance to build an additional 500 kW system at the same location. A total of eight 500 kW Solar Share sections are planned for the Simpsonville facility, for a total of four MW. Under the terms of the contract, the identity of the customer was confidential until the commencement of construction.

“Solar Alliance is proud to be building another large solar project in Kentucky for this utility partner,” comments Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “Our contracted pipeline of large solar projects is growing, and this is the latest example of the type of project we are consistently delivering for our customers.”