Solar Alliance Constructs 200 kW Solar Project for Kentucky Utilities

Solar Alliance Energy Inc., an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations, has completed construction of a 200 kW solar system at Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, Ky.

In September 2019, Solar Alliance was awarded a contract through Kentucky Utilities Co.’s (KU) Business Solar Program to build the system. Bringing renewable energy to the bourbon industry, this system will offset the energy needs required to maintain the facilities where bourbon is stored for aging.

“Solar Alliance is proud to be installing solar for Kentucky Utilities. Working closely with Whayne Supply Co., a Caterpillar dealer, we were able to put forward a strong proposal to KU that will help them support Maker’s Mark’s renewable energy goals,” says Myke Clark, CEO of Solar Alliance.

“The project is also the result of an increased focus for Solar Alliance in Kentucky, where the solar market is expanding rapidly and we are well-positioned to build on our success to date,” he adds.

This is the second project Solar Alliance has worked on under the Business Solar Program. The first was a rooftop solar array built in 2018 for KU’s sister company, Louisville Gas and Electric Co., at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s pastoral center. Solar Alliance worked with Whayne Supply to complete both projects.

Photo: Maker’s solar construction announcement