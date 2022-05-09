Solar Alliance Contracted to Develop Project in Kentucky

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has signed a contract to design and build a 500 kW solar project for a commercial customer in Kentucky. The project, with a capital cost of $750,000, will be powered by more than 1,000 Cat solar modules and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“The Solar Alliance team continues to deliver quality, economic solar projects to our customers and that has resulted in increased contract signings in 2022,” says CEO Myke Clark. “With the addition of this project, Solar Alliance’s backlog of projects under contract now exceeds $5,000,000. This growth is driven by our shift to larger solar projects with commercial and utility customers over the last two quarters. We will continue to pursue a balanced strategy – the high growth of building for third party customers combined with recurring revenue from solar assets we own – that is scalable and supports our goal of becoming a leading commercial and industrial solar provider in the U.S.”

The project is the latest to be built in partnership with Boyd CAT, the authorized dealer of Cat solar equipment for businesses and contractors across Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio.

To date, Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance have partnered on several projects including the completed 1 MW solar project for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, and a 1 MW project for the Knoxville Utilities Board that will be constructed this year.