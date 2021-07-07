Solar Alliance Energy, Boyd CAT Going After Business in the Southeast

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has signed a joint development agreement with Boyd CAT, a regional Caterpillar dealer, to pursue solar opportunities where Boyd CAT provides sales support and solar equipment and Solar Alliance provides solar design, engineering and installation services.

Boyd CAT is the authorized dealer of Cat solar equipment for businesses and contractors across Kentucky, southern Indiana, West Virginia and southeastern Ohio.

Together, the companies will pursue larger utility-scale solar projects while also continuing to target commercial solar customers in the agricultural, manufacturing and small business sectors. Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance previously partnered on several projects, including a recently completed 1 MW solar project for Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co.

“This joint development agreement is a perfect fit as we accelerate our growth in Kentucky and surrounding states, working closely with Boyd CAT to bring the benefits of solar energy to a greater number of customers,” says CEO Myke Clark. “The Cat solar panel we use is a quality product with a warranty backed by Cat, providing value combined with a brand that customers can trust.”

Solar Alliance Energy says opening an office in Louisville will provide an ideal location to collaborate closely with Boyd CAT and will also increase efficiency as the two companies continue to grow quickly in Kentucky.