Solar Alliance Powers First Two Solar Projects in New York

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has completed the construction of the company’s first two solar projects in New York; both are now in operation.

VC1, a 298 kW project located in the Village of Cazenovia, and US1, a 389 kW project located in the Village of Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.

“Solar Alliance is now the proud owner of two operating solar projects in New York as we wrapped up 2022 by achieving commercial operation on US1 and VC1,” says CEO Myke Clark. “These two projects represent proof-of-concept for our asset ownership strategy and represent a solid foundation to aggressively grow our portfolio of assets under ownership in 2023 and beyond.”

“The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. is driving increased investment opportunities for the projects Solar Alliance is developing and these New York projects are a prime example of the benefits of the legislation. Combined with the growing revenue stream from our installation division, the energizing of these projects is a key catalyst for the next stage in our growth,” concludes Clark.