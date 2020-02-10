Solar Alliance to Construct Commercial Solar Project in Tennessee

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. says it has signed an agreement to build a commercial solar system at Lick Skillet Farm in Tennessee.

The project will also include a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant application, which provides significant support for renewable energy projects for agricultural producers. Solar Alliance is proud to be working with Lick Skillet Farm, a multi-generational family business committed to restoring and protecting the environment, says the company

“The combination of low cost, renewable solar power and a USDA grant provides an excellent solution for agricultural businesses to lower their operating costs and reinvest the savings into their businesses,” says Myke Clark, CEO of Solar Alliance.

“Lick Skillet Farm has strategically designed their company to build community. The addition of solar plays perfectly into a healthier community and builds its margin to help carry out their mission. Lick Skillet Farm is committed to sustainability in its farming practices, installing solar contributes to that goal,” he adds.

The agricultural sector is a growing part of the Solar Alliance business model. In addition to this project, the company is also partnering with Whayne Supply, a Caterpillar dealership, on signing an additional six near-term solar systems for agricultural businesses located in Indiana and Kentucky.

Photo: A Solar Alliance project constructed on Wampler’s Sausage Farm in Tennesee.