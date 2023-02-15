Solar Integrated Roofing to Purchase AVCO Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. is acquiring AVCO Roofing, a provider of roofing and solar solutions to residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2007, AVCO specializes in roof and solar repair and replacement services in north and east Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The company generated approximately $21 million in revenue in fiscal year 2022 and approximately $140 million in revenue since owner Heath Hicks purchased the company in 2016. AVCO currently has three locations, with a team of more than 150 team members.

“With over 10,000 projects completed over the last decade, AVCO is among the leading companies in the roofing industry and a highly regarded name in its region,” says David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. “AVCO has developed a reputation as a highly regarded contractor that forges deep relationships with its customers and communities. We look forward to working with Heath and his team to generate continued growth under SIRC’s roofing division while unlocking additional revenue through cross-selling opportunities.”

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America.