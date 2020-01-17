Solar Landscape Awarded Rooftop Solar Projects

Solar Landscape, a solar energy company specializing in large commercial solar installations, has been awarded more than 20 MW of rooftop solar projects as part of the first round of New Jersey’s community solar pilot program.

The eight-project allocation, totaling 20.35 MW DC, represents more than 53% of the first-round’s rooftop solar approvals. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities selected Solar Landscape’s projects as part of the 77.61 MW it awarded for the first year of the three-year pilot program.

“We are pleased to be part of the pilot program and excited about the very real economic and environmental benefits our projects will bring to these communities,” says Shaun Keegan, Solar Landscape’s co-founder and CEO. “Affordable, clean energy will now be easily available to everyone without the need to have solar panels on their roof. We are proud to afford residents and businesses the opportunity to save money and lower carbon emissions through a completed solar project within their community.”

When completed, the Solar Landscape projects will deliver more than 24 million kWh of electricity in the first year, and more than 475 million kWh over the 20-year term of the agreement.

Solar Landscape will be responsible for the projects’ development, installation and maintenance.

Photo: A Solar Landscape rooftop project, Newmark High School