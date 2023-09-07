SolarAnywhere Innovations Keep Solar+Storage, PV Systems On Track

Clean Power Research LLC is introducing a series of SolarAnywhere solar resource data and power simulation innovations that support the development and operation of advanced bifacial and solar-plus-storage plants, as well as PV systems in locations with complex terrain or extreme weather risks. Reducing PV modeling uncertainty helps companies decrease financial and operational risk for PV systems located around the world.

Companies seeking to modernize and embark on digital transformation efforts are taking advantage of the SolarAnywhere API to integrate highly accurate, site-specific data and power simulation outputs into their business processes. SolarAnywhere can assist with project prospecting, large-scale power simulations, operational loss monitoring, forecasting and more.

“We’re excited to continue advancing SolarAnywhere to meet the increasing need for more accurate, more reliable data and power simulations that easily integrate into our customer’s digital systems,” says Jeff Ressler, Clean Power Research CEO. “We’re committed to meeting the specialized needs of modern bifacial and solar-plus-storage PV plants, as well as supporting solar growth into regions with exposure to unique weather risks or difficult terrain.”

Today’s SolarAnywhere advancements include industry-first, high-resolution far-horizon shading data; bifacial PV modeling with time-series albedo data; improved clipping loss assessment using high-resolution SolarAnywhere data with True Dynamics; and extreme-weather risk assessment.