SolarBank Project Under Development for Fiera Real Estate Nears Completion

SolarBank is nearing completion of construction on a 1.4 MW rooftop solar project located in Calgary, Alberta for Fiera Real Estate Investments.

The project is expected to become operational in November as a small-scale generator in the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. With the support of Zathura Investments, SolarBank is providing full-service development and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project under an EPC agreement with Fiera Real Estate.

“We are thrilled to be nearing completion of our first project for Fiera Real Estate, which marks a significant step toward our companies’ mutual goals of long-term growth and contribution to the global energy transition,” says Dr. Richard Lu, SolarBank’s CEO.

“We are looking forward to what’s ahead for our partnership with Fiera Real Estate and continuing to develop projects that advance sustainability initiatives for our partners and communities.”