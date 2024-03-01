SolarDuck, Green Arrow Capital, New Developments Collaborate on Italy Offshore Hybrid Project

SolarDuck, Green Arrow Capital and New Developments s.r.l. have agreed to collaborate on developing a hybrid 120 MW offshore floating PV (OFPV) farm integrated with a 420 MW floating offshore wind farm in Italy

The Corigliano offshore hybrid wind-solar farm is set to be located in the gulf of Taranto off the coast of Corigliano-Rossano in Calabria and plans to feature 28 floating wind turbines. The OFPV part of the project will install SolarDuck’s platform PV technology.

“With the current momentum, we believe this is a unique opportunity for the offshore renewable energy industry to help shape a favorable regulatory framework and facilitate the scaling of OFPV”, says SolarDuck CEO, Koen Burgers. “This is not just important for Italy, but also for other countries in the Mediterranean. Our collaboration with New Developments and Green Arrow Capital can also serve as a catalyst for OFPV in Italy.”

The project is part of Green Arrow Capital’s Infrastructure of the Future Fund, which invests in renewable energy and digital infrastructure in Europe high-potential markets.