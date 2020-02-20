SolarEdge Appoints CEO to Board of Directors

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., a global smart energy company, says CEO Zivi Lando has been appointed to its board of directors.

The appointment comes with the board’s affirmation that Lando, who took over as CEO six months ago upon the death of CEO, chairman and founder Guy Sella, will continue as CEO on a permanent basis.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, we welcome Zivi Lando to the board. We are glad and grateful that he has agreed to continue on as the CEO and board member of SolarEdge,” says Nadav Zafrir, chairman of the board.

“Mr. Lando has been a part of the executive management team since 2009 and has a proven track record on sales and execution. We are confident that he will continue to lead the company in its continued growth and success,” he adds.

Lando has served as executive vice president of global sales since joining SolarEdge in 2009. Prior to joining SolarEdge, he held several different technology and management positions at Applied Materials, including in his last role, as vice president and general manager of the Baccini Cell Systems division in the Applied Materials solar business group.

