SolarEdge Launches Energy Hub Inverter

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has launched its new Energy Hub Inverter with Prism Technology, which combines the performance of HD-Wave technology and the functionality of StorEdge to achieve higher levels of flexibility for in-home backup power – while simplifying installation.

Equipped with the company’s new Prism Technology operating system, the solution supports seamless integration with SolarEdge’s Smart EV Charger and future smart energy devices for home energy optimization.

When DC coupled with power-stacked batteries and the new backup interface, the Energy Hub Inverter supports up to 200% DC oversizing and can power part of or an entire home, up to 200 A, during grid outages. While also enabling fast and simple installation, the solution eliminates the requirement for a main panel upgrade or generation panel, even when connected to multiple inverters, batteries or generators.

“As a next-generation backup solution, the Energy Hub Inverter is part of SolarEdge’s vision to change the way we power our world and our lives,” says Lior Handelsman, vice president of marketing and product strategy at SolarEdge.

“By creating a centralized platform that coordinates energy production, storage and consumption at a local level, we are transforming what is now a fragmented energy environment into a smart energy ecosystem that decreases waste, improves efficiency, reduces bills, all while being more convenient. This is a critical step in turning houses into smart energy homes and our grid into a smart grid,” he adds.

The Energy Hub Inverter has a high weighted efficiency of 99% and when DC coupled with batteries, the combined efficiency reaches 90.8%. With built-in metering providing insight into actual energy consumption and production, smart energy upgrades can be easily made to meet consumers’ evolving energy needs.

Photo: SolarEdge’s Energy Hub Inverter