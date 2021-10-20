SolarEdge Offers Residential Battery and Power Inverters in North American Market

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has announced the commercial availability of the SolarEdge Energy Bank residential battery in North America.

This efficient DC-coupled battery provides 9.7 kWh of backup power and can connect with up to eight additional batteries, delivering up to 87 kWh of backup capacity while offering future compatibility with third-party generators.

SolarEdge’s new SolarEdge Energy Hub inverter models are also available, ranging from 7.6 kW up to 11.4 kW PV power and 10.3 kW backup power, with 200% DC oversizing to deliver higher energy yield for the home. The Energy Hub high backup power inverters simplify installations by reducing the need for main panel upgrades (MPU) and shortening installation time by connecting wirelessly with the SolarEdge Energy Bank battery and a variety of smart energy devices, including the SolarEdge Home EV Charger.

Both the SolarEdge Energy Hub inverter and the SolarEdge Energy Bank battery are part of the new SolarEdge Home full residential solution. It is a smart energy management system that allows homeowners to better manage and monitor solar energy production, consumption and backup storage in real time. The SolarEdge Home system is controlled from the mySolarEdge mobile app, which helps prioritize loads based on homeowner preferences, and applies smart algorithms that aid economical decision-making while taking into account external factors, such as weather events.

“The need for reliable, home backup power has never been greater,” says Peter Mathews, general manager of SolarEdge, North America. “We developed an integrated solar and battery solution that allows for simpler and faster installation time and enables homeowners to power more of their everyday lives with clean, renewable energy.”

The SolarEdge Energy Bank battery and the SolarEdge Energy Hub inverter models are now available to order in North America.