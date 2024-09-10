SolarEdge Releases All-in-One Home Solar + Storage Solution

SolarEdge Technologies has unveiled its next-generation single-phase solar + storage solution, which the company says integrates a scalable battery and new solar inverter to provide whole home backup across the U.S.

The solution’s modular design is expected to allow homeowners to start with PV-only, or with a smaller LFP 4.4kWh battery, for a lower entry cost. It is set to scale up to four battery modules per single battery, up to four batteries per inverter and up to three inverters per site.

The company hopes that this enables the selection of the appropriate system size per individual and future system owner needs.

Focused on increasing homeowner earnings, the technology is based on SolarEdge’s DC-coupled architecture and is expected to be amplified by high efficiency from battery module-level optimization. The solution will be powered by the SolarEdge ONE energy management software.

For installers, the solution is designed to reduce system installation and commissioning processes and is multi-purposed for various configurations with the same product part numbers.

The offering will also include a meter collar to accelerate whole home backup installations.

“Our next generation integrated solar and storage solution is based on our vast experience with millions of homes across the U.S.,” says Ronen Faier, interim CEO of SolarEdge.

“Addressing the need for home battery storage, it also provides the flexibility for customers to adapt their home solar to dynamic energy markets. Coupled with our advanced energy management software capabilities, we believe this will offer a differentiated solution to North American installers and homeowners alike. “

Roll-out of the new solution is expected to begin next year. It is expected to be manufactured in one of the company’s U.S. manufacturing sites.