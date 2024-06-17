SolarEdge Rolls Out Energy Optimization Platform for Large-Scale Applications

SolarEdge Technologies has announced the release of its SolarEdge ONE for C&I, a software-based energy optimization platform for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar applications.

The platform is meant to serve as a single ecosystem for controlling and managing the site’s energy assets, including PV, storage and EV chargers, as well as building assets such as HVAC or lighting.

The company says the platform is expected to become generally available in the coming months, adding that the software was designed for for EPCs, O&M providers and businesses.

“SolarEdge ONE for C&I is a culmination of our recent strategic acquisitions of software companies Wevo for EV charging management and Hark for buildings energy asset optimization, as well as our expertise and know-how in developing a dedicated C&I energy optimization solution,” says Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge.

“Complementing our hardware portfolio of inverters and our new C&I storage systems, the comprehensive solution will offer customers a complete end-to-end ecosystem with optimization for energy savings, from a single supplier. We believe this solution will bring significant value for businesses in their energy transition, providing a technologically advanced and future-ready solution that can evolve with their changing needs.”