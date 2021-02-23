SolarEdge, Sunrun Partner to Expand Residential Solar Offerings

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., a global company that specializes in smart energy technology, has entered into a strategic supply agreement with Sunrun, a U.S. provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services. As part of the agreement, Sunrun will offer SolarEdge’s Energy Hub PV inverter for residential customers.

“We’re expanding our new supply agreement with SolarEdge and advancing our shared vision to accelerate the adoption of smart energy technologies to power a future that runs on the sun,” says Lynn Jurich, co-founder and CEO of Sunrun. “Sunrun using the SolarEdge Energy Hub will help drive the adoption of more affordable and reliable electricity, powered by home solar and batteries.”

SolarEdge says it is helping Sunrun support a complete residential energy ecosystem with seamless integration of smart energy devices and optimized home energy management through its Energy Hub inverter. SolarEdge and Sunrun believe in an electrified future and a continued reduction in reliance upon fossil fuels. Together, the companies say they are focused on expanding value to customers through the offering of products such as smart energy devices, battery storage, EV chargers and other products to further the electrification of the home.

Photo: Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge