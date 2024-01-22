SolarEdge to Reduce Global Workforce 

SolarEdge has announced a company restructuring plan that includes an approximate 16% workforce reduction, or around 900 employees.

Designed to align its cost structure to current market dynamics, other cost reduction efforts include discontinuing manufacturing in Mexico, manufacturing reductions in China and termination of the company’s light commercial vehicle e-mobility activity.

“We have made a very difficult, but necessary decision to implement a workforce reduction and other cost-cutting measures in order to align our cost structure with the rapidly changing market dynamics,” says SolarEdge CEO Zvi Lando.

“We are making every effort to treat our departing colleagues with respect and gratitude for their contributions and support them in their transition. We remain confident in the long-term growth of the solar energy market and our leading position in the smart energy space. These changes do not impact our strategic direction and priorities and we remain committed to continue to drive the renewable energy transformation, while providing best in class technology and support to our customers.”