SolaREIT Launches Capital Solutions for BESS Developers

SolaREIT has launched a suite of capital solutions for BESS developers, offering land and lease purchases, along with battery storage land loans.

“The capital solutions we’ve pioneered for the solar industry are a perfect fit for the storage sector at this critical time,” says Laura Pagliarulo, SolaREIT president.

“Battery energy storage developers face challenges raising development and construction capital that we can help with. Storage and solar are poised for terawatt scale growth in the coming decade, but will require a full-suite of capital solutions to make that growth a reality. At SolaREIT, we have a deep understanding of these sectors and have built the right land financing solutions tailored to fit developers’ needs.”

The company, founded in 2020, also recently announced a $250M investment from AB CarVal to further solar and battery storage development.