Solaria Chooses Solar Industry Veteran Vikas Desai as President

Solaria Corp., a solar energy product provider, has named Vikas Desai as the company’s new president. Solaria’s current president, Howard Wenger, will continue with the company as a board member and strategic advisor.

“Vikas has a passion for building teams and go-to-market channels; we are very pleased that he is joining the outstanding professionals on Solaria’s leadership team,” says Solaria CEO Tony Alvarez. “Vikas has built multiple businesses in both the solar and related technology realms. He brings deep experience and expertise in residential solar, having scaled multiple distributed solar businesses globally.”

Desai served as senior vice president and general manager of SunPower Corp.’s residential and light commercial business unit, which he founded and scaled up to $1 billion in annualized revenues. Desai also held CEO roles at EchoFirst (acquired by SunEdison) and Powerside, a power analytics provider, as well as served as senior vice president and general manager at the distributed solar divisions of both SunEdison and Flextronics.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a team that is dedicated to developing and delivering unparalleled products with excellent customer service, powered by our network of Pro Partners,” notes Desai. “Solaria offers unrivaled advanced technology. I look forward to working with Solaria’s talented team to help accelerate the company’s growth and scale its success as it expands its offerings and global reach.”

“We are looking forward to this next chapter in Solaria’s evolution,” adds Alvarez. “I want to thank Howard Wenger for serving as president during a very challenging time – and for helping us develop a vision of what the company can become. We are delighted that Howard will be continuing with us as board member and strategic advisor to help Solaria become a leading solar brand.”