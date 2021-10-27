Solaria Wins Initial ITC Ruling on Patents Against Canadian Solar

Solaria Corp., a U.S.-based provider of solar energy products, has won a ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) in its effort to stop Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) from infringing two of Solaria’s U.S. patents.

These two patents cover shingled solar modules and a process for separating photovoltaic (PV) strips from solar cells for use in shingled solar modules. Solaria’s shingled solar module technology delivers higher power than conventional solar modules, the company says.

The judge assigned by the ITC to oversee Solaria’s lawsuit against Canadian Solar issued an initial determination finding that Canadian Solar, a Chinese solar panel manufacturer, violated section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, in their importation of shingled solar modules. The judge’s ruling found violation of U.S. Patent 10,651,333 and U.S. Patent 10,763,388.

The judge’s initial determination demonstrates that Canadian Solar utilized Solaria’s innovations and technology without permission and in violation of U.S. patent law. In so finding, the judge ruled against Canadian Solar’s claims that the patents were invalid and not infringed.

“Solaria has over 250 patents and has invested more than $200 million in developing our advanced solar panel technology,” states Solaria CEO Tony Alvarez. “Solaria is open to cooperating with companies that recognize the value of Solaria’s IP; we’ve licensed Solaria’s technology to other companies in the industry. However, when foreign companies such as Canadian Solar ignore American patents and violate our core IP, Solaria will actively defend our IP against any infringers, and protect our technology for ourselves and our valued partners.”

The next step is for ITC to decide to issue an exclusion order preventing Canadian Solar from importing and selling shingled modules in the U.S.