SolarKal Adds 12 MW into NJ Community Solar Program

SolarKal has steered 13 commercial solar projects through to acceptance in the New Jersey Community Solar program, adding 12 MW of renewable energy to benefit state residents who cannot otherwise access solar savings.

Community solar subscribers will be guaranteed a minimum discount on their utility bill of no less than 15%, applied for the duration of the customers’ subscription.

The 225 MW capacity block available for development this year opened in November and represents the first opportunity for developers to participate in the state’s community solar program.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the much anticipated decision regarding our clients’ acceptance into the CSEP program, and we are well positioned to offer assistance to others interested in participating,” says Yaniv Kalish, CEO of SolarKal.