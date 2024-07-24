SolarMax Technology to Offer Stateside EPC Services

SolarMax Technology says it plans to offer EPC services for large-scale solar systems in the United States, including solar power and EV charging stations.

As an initial step, the company has signed a non-binding MOU for its first major domestic commercial installation project, located in Las Vegas.

The proposed project includes installation of a 4.27 MW solar power plant, a 2 MW energy storage system and ten EV charging stations capable of charging 20 vehicles simultaneously.

“This project represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for SolarMax as we are looking to start to scale our commercial EPC services in the U.S.,” says David Hsu, CEO of SolarMax.

“By leveraging our experience and success in building large-scale solar installations overseas, we believe we are well-positioned to establish a presence in the burgeoning U.S. solar market.”

