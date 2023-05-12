SolarReviews Survey Finds Installers Bullish on Prospects for 2023

According to SolarReviews’ 2022 Solar Industry Survey, the market continues to show signs of strong growth, with 63% of residential installers reporting increased demand in 2022, and 73% expecting to sell more solar in 2023.

“This survey provides essential data about how the industry has dealt with the unique challenges of 2022, from supply chain issues to a shortage of trained workers – whilst companies prepare to grow in response to the Inflation Reduction Act,” says Andrew Sendy, president of SolarReviews.

Important trends revealed in the survey’s results include the following:

30% say they plan to take the Section 48 Investment Tax Credit for the first time;

81% now provide energy storage installation, while 67% offer EV charger installation; 63% have both additional services;

67% of all respondents reported supply-chain issues of the same or worse severity in 2022 compared to 2021;

38% were waiting to see final guidance before deciding whether to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s low-income incentives (guidance was released while collecting responses);

34% reported they would not expand low-income offerings or the new incentives didn’t affect their business

The survey was conducted from February 6 through March 3 and collected feedback from nearly 450 respondents from across the U.S. solar industry.

The full report can be found here.