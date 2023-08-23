Solar+Storage Project Arriving at Dulles International Airport

Officials from Dominion Energy and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) have broken ground on the Dulles Solar and Storage project at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Once completed, it will be the largest renewable energy project ever developed at a United States airport. It will generate up to 100 MW of solar energy and store up to 50 MW of power, enough energy to power more than 37,000 Virginia homes at peak output. All the energy produced will serve Dominion Energy Virginia customers.

By pairing emissions-free renewables with the growing benefits of energy storage, the project is an important part of Dominion Energy’s “all-of-the-above” strategy to reliably serve customers with increasingly clean energy.

“This is an exciting moment for the future of clean, reliable energy, not only for Virginia but for the entire nation,” says Bob Blue, Chair, president and CEO of Dominion Energy. “Thanks to our strong partnership with MWAA, millions of travelers flying in and out of Dulles every year will see this powerful symbol of the clean energy transition.”

Adds Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.): “I’m hopeful this partnership will serve as a model for future renewable energy projects across the country, paving the way for a greener, energy-independent future.”

The partnership includes a first-of-its-kind lease agreement that will further advance renewables and electric vehicles at Dulles. Instead of annual lease payments to MWAA, Dominion Energy will develop two 1-MW solar carports that will partially power Dulles facilities. It will also provide 18 electric transit buses, 50 electric fleet vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations for Dulles operations.

The project will be developed across 835 acres located in the southwest corner of the airport. Construction will begin later this year and is expected to be complete by late 2026.

In addition to renewable energy and clean transportation, the project will bring significant economic benefits to Loudoun County and the broader region. Construction of the project will support more than 300 jobs and $200 million in economic activity.

Artist rendering courtesy of Dominion Energy.