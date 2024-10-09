SolarTech Celebrates Grand Opening of Phoenix Facility

SolarTech has celebrated the grand opening of its Arizona location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the San Diego-based solar provider’s expansion to the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The company says it has completed 40 solar installations in the Phoenix area and has 50 more projects in the pipeline.

“SolarTech is proud of the impact we’ve made so far on the Phoenix job market and our commitment to community engagement,” says Greg Field, regional sales manager at SolarTech Arizona.

“We’ve already created 12 full-time positions and plan to expand our team to 20 by year-end. We’re also fostering strong community ties. Our involvement with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce and our recent contribution to Foothills Food Bank underscore our dedication to being more than just a business in Phoenix. We thank the Chamber for helping us make this ribbon cutting happen.”