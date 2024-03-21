Solas Energy to Provide Management Services for Harquahala Projects

Solas Energy has been awarded the owner’s representative contract for Copia Power’s Harquahala Sun 1 and 2 PV and BESS projects, located in Maricopa County, Ariz.

When complete, the projects are expected to provide the region with 450 MW annually, as well as 1,200 MWh of battery energy storage.

The projects have closed $1.2 billion in construction-to-term loan financing.

“The award of the Harquahala Sun solar and storage projects is a tremendous milestone for Solas Energy,” says Evelyn Carpenter, president and CEO of Solas Energy U.S.

“These projects underscore our team’s ability to effectively manage project execution risk for our clients. Executing a highly complex, multi-phase project of this magnitude requires a strong client partnership and we are honored to be entrusted with this important project. Copia Power is truly a leader in renewable energy project development and execution, and we are pleased to support their mission of accelerating the U.S. energy transition through large-scale deployment of renewable energy infrastructure.”