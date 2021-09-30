SolRiver Capital Begins Operations on North Carolina Solar Project

The commercial operation of Warbler Solar, a 5.8 MW solar project in Cleveland County, N.C. has been energized, SolRiver Capital announced. The project is expected to produce nearly 8,300 MWh annually. The development was led by Birdseye Renewable Energy, now a subsidiary of Dominion Energy.

“Warbler Solar demonstrates SolRiver’s commitment to the utility-scale solar market in North Carolina,” says Brandon Conard, partner at SolRiver Capital, a national solar investment fund. “Cleveland County is seeing a surge in economic activity through a number of new manufacturing facilities that will benefit from the clean power generated by this project. We’re proud to help drive that economic growth.”

“Working with SolRiver Capital on Warbler was a great experience,” states Peden Harris, Birdseye Renewable Energy’s COO. “We have a high degree of trust in their team, they’ve proven repeatedly that they understand the nuances of project development and we’ve been able to work very collaboratively and openly together as a result.”

“North Carolina is an attractive market for us,” adds Nick Gazzolo, partner at SolRiver Capital. “Our team has been a trusted partner to a number of developers trying to navigate the state’s utility-scale solar market and we’re proud to have helped a number of projects get from early-stage development to construction and operation.”

Image: Zbynek Burival on Unsplash