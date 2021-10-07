SolRiver Capital Finishes Virtual Net Metering Solar Project in Pennsylvania

SolRiver Capital, a national solar investment fund, has completed a 3 MW AC utility-scale solar energy project that delivers clean energy to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC). The system will produce over 3 million kWh of electricity each year.

The MAWC solar project was one of the first projects to be completed under the revised virtual net aggregated metering program authorized by the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, allowing customers to offset on-site consumption through solar PV electricity generated on nearby land owned or leased by the same customer.

“We hope to offset some of the energy demands of our largest wastewater treatment plant through this solar project,” says Michael F. Kukura, a resident manager with MAWC. “While this green energy plant is beneficial to the environment, it will also make our plant more resilient to electrical supply issues, and lock in electrical rates that will save the authority and its customers money.”

“The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has been a remarkable partner in bringing this project to fruition,” states Brandon Conard, a partner at SolRiver Capital. “We’re thrilled to see the power produced from this facility cover nearly all on-site electricity demand for MAWC’s Hunker wastewater treatment facility.”

The project with MAWC is SolRiver Capital’s first solar project to come online in Pennsylvania. The firm is actively acquiring additional development opportunities to move the state closer to Governor Wolf’s 26% greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal by 2025 over 2005 levels.