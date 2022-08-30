Soltage Constructs, Commissions 2.7 MW Illinois Community Solar Farm

Independent power producer Soltage has completed the construction and commissioning of a 2.7 MW community solar project in Pontiac, Ill. The project is built on land owned by the City of Pontiac, and its energy sales are managed by MC Squared Energy Services.

The project features single axis-trackers, bi-facial modules and incorporates native pollinator-friendly vegetation to benefit the local environment.

The Pontiac project will supply over 4,000 MWh of renewable energy per year to local municipal, commercial and residential community solar subscribers under the Illinois community solar program. Soltage is delivering energy to its customers through an ongoing partnership with a licensed alternative retail electric supplier, MC Squared. Announced in 2019, the partnership designates MC Squared to serve as Soltage’s exclusive subscription manager for all of the company’s community solar projects across Illinois over the next twenty years.

“We’re glad to continue the drumbeat of community solar development in Illinois to bring clean, affordable and reliable energy to the community in Pontiac and nearby geographies,” says Jonathan Roberts, vice president of development for Soltage. “After entering Illinois’ market in 2018, we’ve seen a great demand for community solar through our ongoing partnership with MC Squared and we look forward to increasing access to clean energy for residents and businesses alike.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our role with Soltage in growing Illinois’ clean energy sources to lower our emissions and provide residents and businesses with access to affordable energy around the clock,” comments Chuck Sutton, president of MC Squared Energy Services. “It is exciting to see the state’s goal of reaching 100% carbon-free energy by 2045 roll out across the State, and we are glad to do our part in connecting zero carbon projects with energy consuming customers.”