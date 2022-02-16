Soltage Invests in 31 MW Solar Portfolio Across Two States

Soltage LLC’s Iris capital vehicle with Harrison Street has invested in a 31 MW portfolio of one project in Illinois and four projects in South Carolina. The electricity generated from these projects will be sold to municipal, commercial and residential community solar customers, as well as local utilities.

This is the most recent deployment from Soltage’s Iris capital vehicle with Harrison Street, a $250 million partnership announced in March 2021 to deploy 450 MW of solar and storage projects across the United States. This announcement brings the total investment deployed through the Soltage Iris vehicle to 16 total solar facilities and over 60 MW.

“We are proud to announce this investment, building on our 15-year track record of developing and investing in renewable energy assets to serve our diverse base of electricity consumers,” states Jesse Grossman, Soltage’s co-founder and CEO. “Portfolio execution on this scale involves a host of dedicated partners, both local and national, and we are grateful to them as we work to assist the U.S. in its clean energy market transition.” Soltage has raised and invested over $1 billion into clean energy infrastructure since its founding in 2005. The company has developed over 100 clean energy projects and has more than 450 MW total distributed generating capacity under construction and management across the country.