Soltec Debuts SFOne USA Solar Tracking Solution

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has introduced SFOne USA, its latest innovation in solar tracking technology designed for the U.S. market.

With a unique vertically aligned dual-row design, SFOne maximizes solar energy generation efficiency while reducing the costs and complexity associated with the installation and maintenance of solar systems. Specifically tailored for projects in the United States, SFOne eliminates the complexity of conventional configurations with its pre-assembled sets, reducing costs and expediting the installation process. The connected system of SFOne also cuts the number of motors and electronic systems by 50%.

SFOne adapts to various terrains, from slopes to irregularities and diverse soil types. Additionally, SFOne’s design includes a wiring system that avoids unnecessary parts, reducing both the number of tracker components and their total cost.

SFOne’s electronics feature complete wireless communication and are designed to withstand low temperatures, ensuring optimal performance in various weather conditions. Furthermore, the SFOne tracker uses cutting-edge algorithms to maximize production: TeamTrack minimizes shading losses between rows, Diffuse Booster maximizes gains on cloudy days, and Dy-WIND ensures plant protection against adverse weather conditions.