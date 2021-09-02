South Korean Steelmaker Supplies Array’s Global Solar Projects

Array Technologies, a manufacturer of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, has entered into a multi-year supply arrangement with steelmaker POSCO to diversify and strengthen its global supply chain. Array will now have access to POSCO’s proprietary PosMAC material, an alloy coated corrosion resistant steel. POSCO will cooperate with a Korean local fabricator to convert the products into components for use at Array’s global solar project sites. POSCO’s South Korean headquarters will position Array to serve customers in the U.S., Australia and other emerging solar markets more efficiently with a stable supply.

“The arrangement with POSCO is indicative of our ability to reliably supply our global customer base with the highest quality materials,” states Stuart Bolland, COO of Array. “This strategic partnership will enable us to reduce trucking mileage to West Coast of the U.S. project sites and ultimately bring greater flexibility and resilience to our supply chain. Further, we are thrilled to offer our customers a superior product in the PosMAC corrosion resistant technology and partner with a company that shares our commitment to ESG values.”

PosMAC has anti-corrosive and anti-sand erosion properties that make it resistant to chemicals, red rust and various solutions encountered in the steelmaking machine process.

“As the first Asian steelmaker to commit to carbon neutrality, POSCO is taking initiative to build clean energy infrastructure and move toward a new energy era. We are thrilled to be a supplier of choice for Array, an established leader in the renewable energy space,” says Sanggyun Kim, head of POSCO’s construction steel materials marketing office.