Spearmint Energy Secures Loan from Manulife for ERCOT BESS Project

Spearmint Energy has closed a $47.5 million project finance term loan from Manulife to support the commercial operation of Revolution, Spearmint’s 150 MW, 300 MWh BESS project in West Texas’ ERCOT market.

“We are proud to partner with Manulife, globally recognized for its strong track record of identifying key market leaders and providing capital with meaningful outcomes, for one of its first ever investments in standalone battery storage,” says Spearmint CFO Cory Magnuson. “Our successful closing of this loan amidst a highly competitive bidding process reflects Spearmint’s leading position within Texas’ fast-growing energy storage market as well as Revolution’s success to date in supporting grid stability throughout ERCOT.”

The close of the project finance term loan follows Revolution’s commercial operations launch earlier this year, as well as Spearmint’s prior securing of $92 million in tax equity financing from Greenprint Capital Management and $200 million in term loan financing from Aiga Capital Partners and Nuveen.

Javelin Capital supported Spearmint as financial advisor on the transaction and Paul Hastings LLP served as Spearmint’s legal counsel. Day Pitney served as legal counsel for Manulife.