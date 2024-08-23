Spearmint Energy, Sungrow to Partner on 1 GWh of Texas BESS

Spearmint Energy and Sungrow USA have entered into an agreement to deploy 1 GWh of additional capacity at Spearmint energy storage projects in Texas through next year.

The projects are slated to utilize Sungrow’s PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage system. The company says it includes a scalable design and fire suppression features such as liquid-cooling technology.

“Spearmint Energy has quickly become a leader in BESS, and we are excited to deepen our partnership with a market player of its caliber,” says Martial Yu, head of service at Sungrow.

“Like Sungrow, Spearmint fundamentally believes in the power of cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to enhance grid stability. We are pleased to have our products support Spearmint’s projects.”

The agreement between the companies follows their work on Spearmint’s Revolution project, a 150 MW, 300 MWh BESS project in Crane, West Texas. Revolution utilizes Sungrow’s PowerTitan Series storage system and includes 134 battery containers holding 6,432 battery modules.