Spearmint, Mortenson Begin Constructing Revolution Energy Storage Project

Spearmint Energy, a next-generation renewable energy company, has begun construction of Revolution, its 150 MW, 2-hour battery energy storage project in West Texas, in partnership with Mortenson, a power engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor with experience in wind, solar, transmission and distribution, repowering, and battery energy storage.

In November 2022, Spearmint and Mortenson executed an EPC agreement under which Mortenson will design and build Revolution. Specifically, Mortenson will construct the battery storage facility, substation and transmission line connecting the project to the ERCOT grid. Revolution marks Mortenson’s 20th battery energy storage project.

“We are proud to begin construction of Revolution in close partnership with Mortenson, an industry pioneer with significant expertise engineering and constructing battery energy storage facilities,” states Andrew Waranch, founder, president and CEO of Spearmint. “Revolution will provide critical grid resiliency and reliability services to enable the continued deployment of low-cost renewable energy in ERCOT at a time when our nation is grappling with challenges brought by a changing climate, rising oil and natural gas prices, increasing demand for electricity, and the impacts of supply chain constraints, inflation, and tariffs on the construction of new generation facilities. We are pleased to break ground with Mortenson on our inaugural project and are 100 percent committed to bringing Revolution into service with a pledge to zero injuries.”

“We are excited to share our best-in-class battery energy storage design and building capabilities to execute Revolution safely and successfully,” adds Brent Bergland, vice president of project development for Mortenson. “We look forward to working closely with the Spearmint team to add this much-needed storage asset to the ERCOT grid.”

Located in West Texas, a wind and solar generation hub within the Lower Colorado River Authority’s transmission network, Revolution is expected to be one of the largest batteries in the United States. Revolution will begin operation in mid-2023.