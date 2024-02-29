Spring Coulee Solar Project Begins Commercial Operations

Brookfield subsidiary Evolugen has announced that commercial operations have begun at its Spring Coulee Solar Project, the company’s first utility-scale solar facility in Alberta.

The 42 MW solar farm, located northeast of Cardston, is expected to generate up to 70 GWh annually. The company says the project was completed on time and within budget following groundbreaking last April.

Scotiabank will purchase electricity and associated environmental attributes from the project through the 15-year PPA announced in 2022.

“We are excited to see our first solar project in Southern Alberta come to fruition,” says Josée Guibord, CEO of Evolugen. “Spring Coulee Solar Project demonstrates our capacity to deliver high quality renewable energy solutions that benefit our partners, communities and the environment. We’re also proud that these benefits are inclusive of Indigenous communities, with approximately 15% of the Spring Coulee construction workforce being indigenous.”

PCL Solar acted as the prime contractor for the project.