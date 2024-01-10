Spruce Power Launches Pro Platform Aimed at Commercial Market

Spruce Power has launched its Spruce Pro brand, aimed at expanding the company’s distributed energy servicing capabilities.

Built on the company’s existing portfolio of owned and third-party home solar assets, its Pro brand is hoping to capitalize on the commercial market through its software platform. The company says its technology leverages its fit-for-purpose systems to streamline operational efficiency and increase productivity for commercial customers through end-to-end portfolio servicing.

“This expansion to work with commercial clients is a natural fit for our organization, which has championed servicing solutions for distributed solar energy assets over the past decade,” says Christian Fong, Spruce Power CEO. “Leveraging this experience, we can step into a fast-growing market of commercial solar to make available to new clients Spruce’s trusted servicing and environmental commodities teams.”