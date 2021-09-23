SRP, Clēnera Work Together on One of Arizona’s Largest Solar Projects

Clēnera and SRP have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) between SRP and Clēnera’s affiliate, CO Bar Solar LLC. This PPA represents the utility’s largest standalone solar power plant currently under development northwest of Flagstaff, Ariz. CO Bar Solar is scheduled to be commercially operational in 2024. It will deliver between 440 and 480 MW DC of renewable energy to SRP customers. Clēnera, a developer of large-scale solar and storage projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd., will construct and operate CO Bar Solar.

This project is one of many that support SRP in its long-term decarbonization goals. It will also help SRP meet its expanded commitment to add 2,025 MW AC of new utility-scale solar resources by 2025.

“SRP is pleased to partner with Clēnera to add this substantial solar resource as part of our ‘all of the above’ strategy to meet near-term power generation needs,” says Mike Hummel. “The CO Bar Solar power plant is an incredible clean energy resource that will support SRP customers and help us take a significant step towards our decarbonization goals.”

CO Bar Solar will occupy up to 2,400 acres of private land in Coconino County and construction is expected to begin in 2023. Over the course of the 18-month construction timeline, it is expected that approximately 550 construction jobs will be created with many being local. Once complete, CO Bar Solar will generate enough power to meet the needs of 80,000 homes, while offsetting 1 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

“We are excited to be working with SRP to develop one of the largest solar projects in Arizona,” states Jared McKee, Clēnera’s vice president of business development. “Clēnera has historically paved the way for renewable energy in the state, and CO Bar Solar is yet another example of progress being made in Arizona’s clean energy sector. We thank SRP for their partnership to make this opportunity possible.”