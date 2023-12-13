Standard Solar Acquires 9.9 MW Bluebonnet Project From EDF Renewables

Standard Solar has acquired Bluebonnet, a 9.9 MW behind-the-meter solar project from EDF Renewables, to power part of an industrial process load for Messer Americas in Texas.

EDF Renewables’ distribution-scale power team developed the project and will continue to perform the role of EPC contractor throughout construction, with Standard Solar the long-term owner and operator.

“This project represents a significant milestone for Standard Solar as we expand our footprint into the Texas renewable energy market,” says Eric Partyka, Standard Solar’s director of business development.

“This marks the fourth collaboration between Standard Solar and EDF Renewables in the past two to three years, including projects such as Lawsbrook, Knox and Lehigh University. We firmly believe in nurturing enduring partnerships founded on strong customer relationships, as well as with partners like EDF Renewables, who excel in constructing projects we can all take pride in.”

The Bluebonnet project features bifacial modules on single-axis trackers and is being developed on a greenfield site in McGregor, Texas. The project is expected to yield approximately 25,000 MWh of clean, renewable energy annually, says Standard Solar.

“This project is exciting for EDF Renewables, having been in the works for quite some time,” adds EDF Renewables’ Lincoln Lande. “We are fortunate to have cultivated a strong partnership with the Messer team, all while collaborating with our longstanding partner, Standard Solar. It is gratifying to play a pivotal role in facilitating Messer’s expansion in Texas through renewable energy sources.”

The Bluebonnet project is slated for completion next year, with construction efforts underway.