Standard Solar Acquires Five Maine Solar Projects

Standard Solar Inc. has acquired 35 MW of net energy billing (NEB) projects in the Mid-Coast and Down East regions in Maine. The company is funding them and will be the long-term owner and operator. All five projects are expected to commence construction over the next 12 months. Combined, they will produce 50 MW-hours of electricity.

Maine’s NEB program allows customers to benefit from clean energy savings by offsetting their electricity bills from renewable energy projects like community solar.

“These projects will save Maine residents and businesses millions off their electricity bills, help boost Maine’s economy through job creation and bring reliable, affordable electricity to residents, businesses and towns,” says Harry Benson, director of business development for Standard Solar. “We’re proud to play an integral part in growing the state’s clean energy transition and the state’s economy.”