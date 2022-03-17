Standard Solar Partners with Catholic University to Develop Urban Community Solar Project

Standard Solar Inc. is partnering with The Catholic University of America to build the Washington metropolitan region’s largest urban community solar array on the university’s campus in northeast D.C.

The 7.4 MW project will provide access to locally generated, renewable energy through the D.C. community solar program to residents, nonprofits and businesses. Standard Solar will own, operate and maintain the system.

Generating approximately 10,000 MWh of solar energy annually, the project will make a significant contribution to the district’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2032 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Catholic University is showing tremendous leadership with this innovative solar project to bring clean energy to the region,” says John Finnerty, director of business development at Standard Solar. “The project goes beyond expanding the University’s sustainability initiatives and environmental stewardship to directly creating benefits for the Washington, D.C. community and generations of students.”

In addition, the project will provide educational opportunities for students at all levels from K-12 to graduate level. Students will learn about sustainability and environmental stewardship through field trips, STEM projects, and access to a real-time, web-based energy production monitoring tool.

The solar array will be installed on an undeveloped portion of the University’s 173.4-acre campus. The project is currently in the design process, with construction anticipated to begin in 2022.

This project is the latest in Catholic University’s commitment to sustainability. The campus already has 2,700 solar panels; four LEED-certified buildings; EV charging stations; solar carports; a new energy-efficient, central hot and chilled water generation and campus distribution system that replaced a century-old steam system; and a five-year sustainability plan.