Standard Solar, Pivot Energy Finish Fifth Community Solar Project in Colorado

Pivot Energy and Standard Solar have completed a nearly 2 MW solar project in Jefferson County in Colorado. The project is the fifth and final site in a series of community solar developments launched by the partnership in 2019 in an effort to expand community solar access across the state.

Developed in partnership with Pivot, Standard Solar funded the community solar array and is the project’s long-term owner and operator.

“Pivot is very proud to see this portfolio come to fruition,” says Jon Fitzpatrick, vice president of project development for Pivot Energy. “These five projects are a step toward meeting the growing demand for clean energy across Colorado, all while supporting jobs and bringing myriad economic benefits to the local communities. Our partnership with Standard Solar has been a tremendous success in expanding access to solar for more Coloradans, and we look forward to continued solar development in the state and across the nation.”

Over 110 kW of the project’s capacity is specifically designated for low-to-moderate income segments of the community. Other notable offtakers include local municipalities: over 500 kW to the town of Eaton, nearly 75 kW to the Town of Parachute and over 500 kW to Garfield County. Key components of the community will also be partly supported by solar now, as the Grand Junction Airport and Homeward Bound of Grand Valley are also slated as offtakers.

“By working with Pivot Energy on these projects, we have been able to leverage our collective resources to yield even greater results,” mentions Shaun Laughlin, head of U.S. strategic development for Standard Solar. “Community solar is undeniably a key component of the future of clean energy and is set for immense, sustained growth. We are encouraged by the success of these projects in Colorado in expanding equitable access to solar power and committed to funding further development in the community solar sector.”

With the completion of this project, the two companies have met their goal of developing 8.9 MW of solar power in Colorado through this project series. The other four projects in the series are located in Garfield County, Jefferson County and Mesa County, and are also managed through SunCentral, Pivot Energy’s proprietary community solar customer management interface.