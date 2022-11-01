Standard Solar, SolarPark and Catalyst Complete N.Y. Community Solar Project

Standard Solar Inc., SolarPark Energy and Catalyst Power Holdings LLC have completed a 7.1 MW community solar project in York, N.Y.

Standard Solar funded the construction and will own and operate the project long-term. SolarPark Energy developed the project, and Catalyst Power, an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is managing subscriber acquisition and customer service for the project.

“Tommy would have been so excited to see this project come to fruition,” Anne Cassidy, managing partner of SolarPark Energy, says about the late Thomas Guzek, founder of the project developer SolarPark Energy. “This is his legacy. He would have been honored to be here today, but he’s here in spirit, I am absolutely sure.”

“Much hard work and dedication went into making this community solar array a reality, one that will help the state of New York and the nation reach their ambitious sustainability goals,” comments Daryl Pilon, director of business development at Standard Solar. “It was inspiring to gather the development partners, local officials and community members to celebrate its launch and to honor the life of Tom Guzek, a true advocate and visionary in the renewable energy space.”

“Community solar offers a fantastic cost saving way for small and mid-sized businesses to access the benefits of solar – and small and mid-sized businesses offer community solar projects a strong base of subscribers to ensure successful projects,” states Gabe Philips, CEO of Catalyst Power. “New York’s community solar program is among the fastest and easiest ways for businesses to save money while supporting the local community. We’re thrilled to be working with Standard Solar and Solar Park Energy to fully subscribe the York community solar farm.”

“The realization of this project is a reflection of the importance of public-private partnerships and the progress that can be made when industry, state and local governments come together to act on climate change,” says Shyam Mehta, assistant director of distributed energy resources and energy storage at NYSERDA. “NYSERDA is proud to support this community solar project that will deliver the benefits of clean energy and electricity bill savings to nearby homes and businesses. Tom’s legacy and tireless efforts to advance the cause of solar energy will forever be enshrined in this project and other community solar projects across New York State that he helped bring to fruition.”

The single-axis tracker system is projected to produce approximately 10,794,000 kWh annually.