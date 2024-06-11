Stem, AEPCO Deploy Arizona Co-OpStorage + Solar Project

Stem and Arizona Electric Power Cooperative (AEPCO), in partnership with Prometheus Power, have deployed a co-located storage and solar project for Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op, an AEPCO member cooperative.

The project includes a 40 MWh energy storage system and an existing 20 MW PV system that is set to integrate Athena, Stem’s AI-driven software, to operate and monitor the storage system on a unified platform.

This is expected to be the first of three similarly sized deployments that Stem will collaborate on with Prometheus to provide services for AEPCO’s other managing co-ops. The three projects are expected to come online by the end of the year.

“More than 900 electric co-ops across 48 states make up the largest electric utility network in the U.S.,” says John Carrington, CEO of Stem.

“The segment is forecasted to be one of the fastest growing segments of the front-of-the-meter market through the end of this decade and is projected to represent over 20% of all future storage deployments. Stem’s unique combination of AI-driven software, hardware and services is enabling enhanced value and project returns at scale for co-ops and their members. We are excited to bring our proven capabilities and market experience to AEPCO and their members.”